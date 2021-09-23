Vikings' Anthony Barr: Back-to-back limited practices

Barr (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday. Barr missed the first two games of the campaign due to a right knee injury suffered in training camp. During a Thursday morning media session, Barr told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, "I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. ... I feel like I'm approaching that point." Clearly, Barr still has some limitations, but this week marked the first time he managed back-to-back practices since early August. Friday's injury report may clear up his status for Week 2 versus the Seahawks, but it also could come down to a game-time call ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. kickoff.