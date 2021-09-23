CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Back-to-back limited practices

 4 days ago

Barr (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday. Barr missed the first two games of the campaign due to a right knee injury suffered in training camp. During a Thursday morning media session, Barr told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, "I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. ... I feel like I'm approaching that point." Clearly, Barr still has some limitations, but this week marked the first time he managed back-to-back practices since early August. Friday's injury report may clear up his status for Week 2 versus the Seahawks, but it also could come down to a game-time call ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

CBS Sports

Vikings' Nick Vigil: Productive game with Barr out

Vigil had 10 total tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss and a QB hit in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati. Vigil played all 69 of the defense's snaps, as he stayed on the field in nickel and dime packages along with Eric Kendricks with Anthony Barr out with a knee injury. Barr may remain on the field with Vigil going to the sideline in nickel packages, but Barr may be eased into action even when he does return.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Injury Report: Anthony Barr, Harrison Hand DNP, Christian Darrisaw Still Limited

After missing almost all of last season with a pectoral tear, a knee injury could keep Anthony Barr out for at least a second straight game to kick off the 2021 campaign. He didn't play against the Bengals and was unable to practice on Wednesday ahead of the Vikings' Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals. That makes it three straight practices missed for Barr since he participated in a limited fashion last Wednesday.
NFL
arizonasports.com

Vikings-Cardinals injury report: Minnesota’s Anthony Barr, Everson Griffin out

Front-seven depth for the Minnesota Vikings will be lacking come a Week 2 game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Starting middle linebacker Eric Kendricks was out of practice Thursday with a quadriceps injury and Friday was listed as questionable, while fellow starting linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) is among those ruled out for the game.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook questionable for Sunday, LB Anthony Barr out, CB Harrison Hand off COVID list

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, bothered by an ankle injury, was listed as questionable on Friday for Sunday’s game against Seattle after not having practiced all week. Cook sat out practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with the injury suffered in last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona. Asked after Friday’s workout if Cook did any work in the just-concluded practice, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, “Yeah, he did some.” But a Vikings practice report sent out several hours later listed Cook as having not participated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brainerd Dispatch

Vikings LB Anthony Barr on his knee injury: ‘The worst is behind me’

After missing the final 14 games of last season because of a shoulder injury, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was eager to return to the field for the start of this season. Then he had a setback. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, injured his right knee early in training...
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook questionable; Anthony Barr still out; Everson Griffen will play

The Vikings were hopeful enough Friday to list Dalvin Cook's injured ankle as questionable for Sunday's home opener against a highly suspect Seattle run defense. "He's doing much better," Zimmer said. Zimmer, however, wouldn't say whether he thinks Cook will play. But when asked whether running backs typically are better...
NFL
