Astros' Pedro Baez: Begins rehab assignment
Baez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Baez began a throwing program in early September, and he'll return to game action just under a month after he was placed on the injured list with shoulder soreness. The right-hander is unlikely to require many rehab appearances, so he should be in the mix to rejoin the Astros' bullpen before the end of the regular season.www.cbssports.com
