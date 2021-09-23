CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Pedro Baez: Begins rehab assignment

Baez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Baez began a throwing program in early September, and he'll return to game action just under a month after he was placed on the injured list with shoulder soreness. The right-hander is unlikely to require many rehab appearances, so he should be in the mix to rejoin the Astros' bullpen before the end of the regular season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Rehab#Sugar#Triple A Sugar Land#The Houston Chronicle
