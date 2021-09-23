Brewers' Devin Williams: Managing calf injury
Williams has been unavailable recently due to a calf injury, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Williams hasn't pitched since Sept. 18, and manager Craig Counsell revealed after Thursday's loss to the Cardinals that the right-hander recently sustained a calf injury while running in the outfield. The team is hopeful that the 27-year-old will be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.www.cbssports.com
