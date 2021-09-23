Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and the Eastern Magic Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO