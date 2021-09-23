CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 14:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN RIO ARRIBA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTIES THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 323 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Cuba, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cuba and La Jara. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 63 and 67. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-28 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Strong Storm In the Bering Sea Wednesday and Thursday A strong storm is forecast to develop in the Central Bering Sea on Wednesday and move into the Southern Bering Sea on Thursday. Models continue to zero in on both the strength and track of this storm and now indicate that this storm will track into the Southern Bering Sea which will limit coastal impacts over Northern Alaska and the Northern Bering Sea due to mainly offshore winds in these areas. Expect strong winds along the YK Delta Coast and on St Lawerence Island as well as Gale Force winds in the Bering Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. Winds will be strongest west of Highway 14. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highway 138 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. Winds will be strongest west of Goleta out to the Gaviota area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 PM PDT this afternoon until 8 AM PDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 14.7 feet. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along a cold front expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Upper and Lower Snake River Plain, Arco Desert, and the Eastern Magic Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along a cold front expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Mono County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN MONO COUNTY * Changes....None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph through tonight shifting North-Northeast 15-25 mph behind the cold front Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph particularly though the Chalfant Valley. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. * Duration...3-6 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * Affected area: Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions. Gusty winds and low humidity will remain through the night and Tuesday morning. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 15 percent.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory this evening, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the second Lake Wind Advisory on Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-27 19:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 630 PM AST. * At 319 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jayuya, Adjuntas, Utuado and Cayuco. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and quick rises along rivers and small streams.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan county. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Vollrath Park in Sheboygan Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coconino Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coconino Plateau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coconino County near Fraziers Well through 215 PM MST At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fraziers Well, or 65 miles northeast of Kingman, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fraziers Well and Hualapai Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

