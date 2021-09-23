CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 14:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds through the passes will decrease this evening and visibility will improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. Winds will be strongest west of Highway 14. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highway 138 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-28 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Strong Storm In the Bering Sea Wednesday and Thursday A strong storm is forecast to develop in the Central Bering Sea on Wednesday and move into the Southern Bering Sea on Thursday. Models continue to zero in on both the strength and track of this storm and now indicate that this storm will track into the Southern Bering Sea which will limit coastal impacts over Northern Alaska and the Northern Bering Sea due to mainly offshore winds in these areas. Expect strong winds along the YK Delta Coast and on St Lawerence Island as well as Gale Force winds in the Bering Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 PM PDT this afternoon until 8 AM PDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible in favored mountain peaks and valleys. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Winds will be strongest in the Interstate 5 Corridor portion. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Mono County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN MONO COUNTY * Changes....None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph through tonight shifting North-Northeast 15-25 mph behind the cold front Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph particularly though the Chalfant Valley. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. * Duration...3-6 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along a cold front expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Gusty Winds through Tuesday, Few Showers Tonight, Colder Temps Tuesday-Wednesday WINDS: Strong and gusty southwest winds are expected through tonight, turning northerly and becoming more breezy Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, areas of blowing dust, and increased fire danger. TEMPERATURES: Temperatures will fall around 20 degrees by Tuesday-Wednesday. This will likely result in the coldest high temperatures the region has experienced since May. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected for rural and suburban lower valleys Wednesday morning, possibly a few degrees colder than what we saw Monday morning last week. Lows could easily dips into the teens for colder Sierra valleys. RAIN AND SNOW: Best chances for rain will be tonight in the northern Sierra, northeast California, and far northern Washoe County, but even here liquid amounts will be rather meager. Lighter showers are possible as far south as Hwy 50 in the Sierra and I-80 in western Nevada. A mix of snow is possible down to around 6500 feet elevation, but it`ll be hard to see accumulation.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along a cold front expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ this evening to 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * Affected area: Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions. Gusty winds and low humidity will remain through the night and Tuesday morning. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 15 percent.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan county. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Vollrath Park in Sheboygan Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Late this morning through late this afternoon. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Significant waves and strong currents resulting in dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Manitowoc County. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

