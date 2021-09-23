Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 14:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease this evening and visibility will improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.