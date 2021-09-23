CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Nine Perfect Strangers' director reveals they considered splitting Ben and Jessica up, but creator David E. Kelley liked them too much

By Claudia Willen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nv67e_0c69nNgQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guB0z_0c69nNgQ00
Melvin Gregg and Samara Weaving costar on "Nine Perfect Strangers."

ince Valitutti/Hulu

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers."

Ben Chandler and Jessica Chandler mend their marital issues by the final episode of the Hulu limited series " Nine Perfect Strangers ," but their happy ending wasn't always etched in stone.

On a recent phone call with Insider, director Jonathan Levine said that David E. Kelley , who created the series based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, grappled with alternative outcomes for the two young lottery winners, who check into boutique wellness retreat Tranquillum House for marriage counseling in the first episode.

After microdosing MDMA, a drug colloquially known as "ecstasy" or "molly," as part of their healing curriculum, Ben ( Melvin Gregg ) and Jessica ( Samara Weaving ) decide to renew their vows. And in one of the show's final scenes, the couple is shown assuming ownership of the luxe California retreat, welcoming new guests to embark on their own wellness journeys.

"Them growing to love Tranquillum and ending up running the place, I thought it was very funny and tracked with where they were emotionally," Levine said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rC0W0_0c69nNgQ00
Ben and Jessica on "Nine Perfect Strangers."

Vince Valitutti/Hulu

But at one point, Kelley debated a scenario in which Ben and Jessica called off their marriage at the end of the 10 days spent evaluating their relationship at Tranquillum House, the director shared.

"It was in the cards for a while, and then David just couldn't bring himself to do it. He grew to like them so much," the director recalled. "He has such a love for his characters, and it's what makes him so incredible."

"It was really hard for him to make them break up. He really rooted for them to be together," Levine added. "At the end of the day, he just grew to love them too much to put them through that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REalJ_0c69nNgQ00
Melvin Gregg and Samara Weaving in "Nine Perfect Strangers."

Vince Valitutti/Hulu

While the other guests leave Tranquillum House at the end of the retreat to return to their daily lives, each of them emerges somewhat transformed as a result of their stay. To Levine, it's the ultimate happy ending.

"For all these people, all I root for is that they're able to shed their past baggage and move forward fresh," he said, continuing, "I was very happy with where everyone ended up, and I really did want to show that everyone was moving on."

"Nine Perfect Strangers" is currently streaming on Hulu .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Bobby Cannavale Goes Full Fabio in Nine Perfect Strangers This Week

All is not well in Tranquilum. The guests at the mysterious luxury wellness resort—aka the stomping grounds for Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers—came for healing and transformation, but what they got were unnerving drug trips under a suspicious guru (Nicole Kidman’s Masha). And, as we witnessed in the last episode, the hallucinations are only getting more intense.
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

Nicole Kidman Kept Her Nine Perfect Strangers Accent for the Whole Shoot

Nicole Kidman really committed to the Russian accent in her new show, Nine Perfect Strangers. The star shares behind-the-scenes details about the Hulu original series, for which she reunited with Big Little Lies and The Undoing creator David E. Kelly, in her October cover interview with Harper's BAZAAR. On the show, based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Kidman plays Masha Dmitrichenko, a Russian wellness guru who uses unorthodox methods at her exclusive retreat, Tranquillum House.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hillcountrynews.com

How ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ hopes to make psychedelic therapy mainstream

Midway through Hulu’s limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” created by David E. Kelley, the guests at a luxurious wellness retreat on a remote stretch of the California coast …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David E. Kelley
Person
Jonathan Levine
Person
Ben Chandler
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Melvin Gregg
FanSided

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1, Episode 7 recap: Wheels on the Bus

The penultimate episode of Hulu‘s Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 7 set us up for an eventful final episode, to say the least. While some relationships are healing (Jessica and Ben), others seem to be crumbling (Frances and Tony). Though some guests are excited about what Masha is offering (the Marconis),...
TV SERIES
studybreaks.com

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Is a Beautifully Disturbing Dive Into the Human Psyche

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, the miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers” follows a group of troubled individuals to Tranquillum House, a mysterious wellness retreat that is rumored to deliver miraculous results. Despite what the title implies, these people are far from perfect. Francis (Melissa McCarthy) is a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Perfect Strangers#The Split#Tranquillum House
ETOnline.com

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Director Jonathan Levine Breaks Down the Finale's 'Happy' Ending (Exclusive)

In the end, they weren't complete strangers, after all. The eighth and final episode of Nine Perfect Strangers, "Ever After," confirmed that it was, indeed, jilted divorcee Carmel (Regina Hall) who shot Masha (Nicole Kidman) for having an affair with her husband, the near-death experience that led Masha to start Tranquillum House in the first place. And that's only the first minutes of the finale.
TV SERIES
EW.com

How Seth Rogen helped inform the drug trip scenes in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers

Liane Moriarty's readers will know that the team behind Hulu's adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers took their share of creative liberties — like eliminating the wellness retreat's "five days of noble silence" program. But the most glaring change is, well, the drugs. In the novel, guru Masha (Nicole Kidman) and her staff microdose the guests without their consent, and when the group agrees to go through the protocol again, they're locked inside the resort's meditation room and forced to complete a simulation called Death Sentence, in which they argue for their lives. Fun! (In David E. Kelley's onscreen version, the drugs are doled out in the name of Masha's life goal: bringing back the dead through hallucinations.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

The wellness industry is one that’s very lucrative and intriguing at the same time. The idea that someone pays ridiculous amounts of money to go to a retreat to have some much-needed therapy/R&R might seem alien to most, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not something that people don’t do to help better themselves. Hulu’s latest miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers (based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, who also wrote Big Little Lies) explores a wellness retreat that is not exactly what it appears to be.
YOGA
cartermatt.com

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the finale this week on Hulu, can you expect a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 renewal — or is this the end of the road?. We don’t want to be someone who beats around the bush here too long, so let’s go ahead and make the following clear: Don’t expect more episodes. As many of you know, the Nicole Kidman series is an adaptation of a Liane Moriarty novel and by virtue of that, it was designed as a limited series. There is meant to be a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story, and we don’t think anyone went into this with the expectation that there will be another season down the road.
TV SERIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Director of the finale, season two, and spinoffs of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Director of the finale, season two, and spinoffs of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”. Nine Perfect Strangers concluded on Hulu this week after eight episodes of tranquillity, delusion, and deception. Jonathan Levine directed the television adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel Nine Perfect Strangers. He talked to This Website about the series’ twists...
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy