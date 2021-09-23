CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Dobrik has his green card and is back in the US after the former DACA recipient got stranded in Slovakia, spokesperson says

By Kat Tenbarge,Kieran Press-Reynolds
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SS1j8_0c69nGVL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r97wS_0c69nGVL00
David Dobrik

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  • David Dobrik posted a picture in Washington, DC, after he claimed he was stranded in Slovakia.
  • The former DACA recipient said it was a "lot harder" than he thought to get his green card.
  • Dobrik's publicist told Insider that he "has his green card" now.
David Dobrik says he's back in the US after he claimed he was stranded in Slovakia because it was "a lot harder" than he thought to get his green card. The YouTuber with 18.3 million subscribers posted a picture of himself in front of the Washington Monument on Thursday.

Separately, Dobrik's publicist confirmed to Insider, "David is in the US and has his green card."

Dobrik, 25, was born in Slovakia but moved to the US when he was 6 and became a DACA recipient (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program), which allows children of immigrants to live in the US. He didn't leave the country again until early September when he surprised his YouTube friend group, the Vlog Squad, with a trip abroad.

In Dobrik's last vlog, he said he was going through the process of getting a green card to become a permanent resident of the US, which would also allow him to exit and reenter the country freely without advance government approval. But on Tuesday, he posted an Instagram story implying that he was having trouble with his immigration status and said he was stuck in Slovakia.

Before his return, Dobrik and his friends documented their European tour alongside Discovery+, which is making a 10-part series called "Discovering David Dobrik" about the YouTuber's trip to his birthplace.

"THEY LET ME BACK INTO AMERICA!!" Dobrik, always the entertainer, wrote in the caption of Thursday's Instagram.

Insider

