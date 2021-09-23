CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles stopped his concert to respond to a fan's poster that read 'Should I text him?' - and the singer actually gave good dating advice

By Olivia Singh
 4 days ago
Harry Styles is currently on tour.

Anthony Pham/via Getty Images

  • Harry Styles stopped during his concert on Wednesday night in Minnesota to answer a fan question.
  • A concert-goer had a poster that read, "Should I text him?"
  • "My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!" he said.
Harry Styles paused his recent concert to address a fan's poster, and the "Watermelon Sugar" ended up giving practical dating advice.

The 27-year-old musician performed on stage at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday evening as part of his Love on Tour concert tour that kicked off in early September.

Styles, who often pauses between songs on his set list to interact with audience members, chatted with a concert-goer who asked via a poster: "Should I text him?"

The exchange was captured by Instagram user @ honeybeeclay , who livestreamed during the show. It was also reshared by fans on Twitter.

In response, the singer said, "I have a question: Is he nice to you?"

As people in the audience weighed in, a friend of the poster-holding fan said that the man in question isn't nice.

"In my opinion, if you should [text him], this isn't even a question," Styles said.

Then the singer mentioned all the factors to consider before texting a love interest.

"If you're wondering if we're playing games? If you're wondering, should I text him? Should I not text him? Can't text him too soon. And now I'm thinking about double-texting, that's a whole risky business. It's a whole thing."

The singer concluded: "My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!"

Styles continues his tour in Chicago on Friday to a sold-out concert in the United Center. He'll wrap up the Love On Tour, which consists of 39 dates, in November 2021.

Steven Logan
2d ago

covid is so bad your kids can't go to school. yeti they can make money you can have concerts?

