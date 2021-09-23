CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownie sales soar: How winning a blind taste test drew customers back into a Concord coffee shop

By Christian Noguera
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Best friends Rachel McBeth and Jamie Francom created Taste the Carolinas during the pandemic to try and get business back into local bakeries. Each month six local bakeries include an item like a brownie or a doughnut in a Taste the Carolinas box for a blind taste test. Once the winner is chosen, the bakeries are revealed with the hopes that customers will go back to buy something again.

