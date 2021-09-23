2 new restaurants doing bowls and Mediterranean join Union Dallas team

Department store chain Macy's continues its heroic comeback with stores galore across Dallas-Fort Worth and that includes a store they're opening in a newly buzzy 'burb. The company will open its third "off-mall" store format, Market by Macy's, at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center, at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., on October 29. Flower Mound was just crowned the No. 4 spot on Money magazine's list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S. If Money says it, then it must be true.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO