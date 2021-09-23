CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

2 new restaurants doing bowls and Mediterranean join Union Dallas team

By Teresa Gubbins
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two new restaurants have joined the roster at The Union Dallas, the building at 2301 N. Akard St., including healthy bowls and a Mediterranean-ish place. Rush Bowls, the concept with all-natural food bowls made with healthy ingredients, opened in The Union Dallas in August. It's in a 1,000-square-foot space in the lobby of The Union office tower where it serves bowls with fruits, vegetables, granola, and your choice of toppers.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CultureMap Dallas

Macy's opens petite store in one of Dallas' newly desirable suburbs

Department store chain Macy's continues its heroic comeback with stores galore across Dallas-Fort Worth and that includes a store they're opening in a newly buzzy 'burb. The company will open its third "off-mall" store format, Market by Macy's, at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center, at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., on October 29. Flower Mound was just crowned the No. 4 spot on Money magazine's list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S. If Money says it, then it must be true.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
State
New York State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas Cowboys add trendy plant-based snacks to new stadium menu

The Dallas Cowboys have rolled out their annual list of new foods for the 2021–2022 NFL Season at AT&T Stadium, this year with a big emphasis on plant-based foods. According to a release, the new items make their debut on Monday September 27 at the home opening game when Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
CultureMap Dallas

New destination hotel with historic ties checks into heart of the Hill Country

The heart of the Hill Country will soon be home to a new hotel that pays homage to the area’s history while also elevating it to a one-of-a-kind hospitality destination. Albert Hotel, a 110-guest-room property spanning 2 acres, is slated to open in historic downtown Fredericksburg in the summer of 2022, encompassing four 19th century buildings and a newly constructed hotel with all the modern and relaxing amenities befitting a charming Hill Country hamlet.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Mediterranean#Natural Food#Food Drink#The Union Dallas#Kotta Sushi
CultureMap Dallas

Check in to this midcentury modern gem of a hotel in Texas' oldest town

Midcentury modern is still having a moment, and you can surround yourself with the style at East Texas' The Fredonia Hotel. The boutique hotel is located in Nacogdoches, the oldest town in Texas, where red brick streets criss-cross the lively downtown area that's bursting with antique and vintage shops, plus the new Fredonia Brewery right across the street from the hotel.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CultureMap Dallas

6 new stores opening at Galleria Dallas include a cool cupcake ATM

Retail keeps climbing back and Galleria Dallas is at the ready, with a round of new stores, in time for holiday spending and jewelry splurging. The North Dallas mall is welcoming six new stores which have either opened already or will open by early October. It marks a second round for the Galleria, which welcomed five new vendors in July. So many stores, so little time.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Texas artisans unveil 2 new mod furniture lines that are built to last

The Austin-based furniture maker Rectanglo.com is about to make your home a lot more stylish — and durable — with the launch of its Villa and Casa lines. These sleek, modern tables, benches, and chairs are built to order in a variety of sizes and dimensions, from standard to specialty and all without a surcharge. Better yet, they can be ordered online for free delivery upon fabrication and assembly in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

Kitchen Dog Theater spans Dallas to ancient Rome in 2021-22 season

Two world premieres and a celebration of previous New Works stand-outs highlight Kitchen Dog Theater's 2021-22 season, which will be staged at the Trinity River Arts Center. First up is a show that was originally scheduled for last season but, well, coronavirus and all. It's the world premiere of Good Latimer by Angela Hanks, a Brooklyn-based playwright who was raised in Dallas. Directed by KDT co-artistic director Christopher Carlos, the play follows Dallasites Ravinia and Good as they reach a crossroad in their 35-year relationship.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy