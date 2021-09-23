Texas freshman Xavier Worthy making his his mark after following Sarkisian

AUSTIN — In truth, Xavier Worthy didn’t know all that much about Texas — neither the state nor its flagship institution — back in mid-April. The wispy wideout from California only knew he wanted to play for new head coach Steve Sarkisian, which meant becoming a Texas Longhorn, which also required Michigan to release the freshman from the letter of intent he signed in December. That all happened in the span of a week and a half, a stretch Sarkisian might come to look back on as one of the most impactful of his early days on the Forty Acres.