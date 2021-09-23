CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas freshman Xavier Worthy making his his mark after following Sarkisian

By Nick Moyle
expressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — In truth, Xavier Worthy didn’t know all that much about Texas — neither the state nor its flagship institution — back in mid-April. The wispy wideout from California only knew he wanted to play for new head coach Steve Sarkisian, which meant becoming a Texas Longhorn, which also required Michigan to release the freshman from the letter of intent he signed in December. That all happened in the span of a week and a half, a stretch Sarkisian might come to look back on as one of the most impactful of his early days on the Forty Acres.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Fresno, TX
City
Rice, TX
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve and received a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first. "Boosters are important, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
The Associated Press

2 top Fed officials retire in wake of trading disclosures

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare moment of ethical controversy for the Federal Reserve, two top officials resigned Monday in the wake of revelations about their financial trading that exposed potential shortcomings in the Fed’s rules on investments. Eric Rosengren, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy