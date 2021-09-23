How smart vendors sell to the CTO
Commentary: For vendors who aim to change the world, sometimes it pays to change their sales approach. Yes, your product is great. No, it's not going to solve a CTO's every problem. In fact, it's likely to create problems if you don't find ways to make your shiny new solution work within the confines of a whole lotta legacy tech the CTO (or CIO) already must contend with. In a series of conversations with CTOs and CIOs over many years, it's perhaps this request ("help me integrate new things with the old") I've heard most often.www.techrepublic.com
