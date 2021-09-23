CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How smart vendors sell to the CTO

By Matt Asay
TechRepublic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommentary: For vendors who aim to change the world, sometimes it pays to change their sales approach. Yes, your product is great. No, it's not going to solve a CTO's every problem. In fact, it's likely to create problems if you don't find ways to make your shiny new solution work within the confines of a whole lotta legacy tech the CTO (or CIO) already must contend with. In a series of conversations with CTOs and CIOs over many years, it's perhaps this request ("help me integrate new things with the old") I've heard most often.

TechRepublic

TIBCO releases updates to its Cloud and Connect platforms

The capabilities and services enable users to compose and deliver any application. TIBCO Software announced Monday significant updates to its Connect portfolio and TIBCO Cloud offerings. The updates to integration, API management and messaging, the company said, allow users to connect, compose and deliver any application, data source and device.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to create a backup recovery service with Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure can provide a cloud-based file, folder and system backup recovery service at a reasonable price, if you can manage to work through a lengthy setup process. It is an unfortunate but undeniable truth that all personal computers are under constant and persistent threat of attack. According to a September 2021 report from cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies, in the second quarter of 2021, ransomware accounted for 69% of all attacks involving malware. Every user, regardless of device or operating system, should have a backup recovery plan for their data—everyone.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Oracle, IBM, or Open JDK? How to Know Java Vendor Details

Many times we come across a situation where we need to know what kind of java JDK is installed on a particular server. It could be the JDK from Oracle or IBM or an Open JDK. The command is simple but shows a lot of information that we would like to know in some of the other situations. After setting those up it started working. After some google search, I got to know that if the java client is not running on IBM java then it needs to set special arguments.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Portainer and Canonical expand their partnership

Portainer Business now integrates automatically with Canonical's Charmed Kubernetes distro. New Zealand-based Portainer announced Thursday that Canonical's Charmed Kubernetes users can now automatically install and integrate Portainer Business as part of the Kubernetes cluster deployment process using Juju's Charmed Operator Framework. According to Juju's website, the Charmed Operator Framework allows users to deploy, integrate, and manage Kubernetes, container and VM-native applications across hybrid clouds.
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

AT&T CTO outlines 6G vision

AT&T CTO Andre Fuetsch (pictured) outlined a vision of wireless technology with 100-times the capacity of 5G during the 6G Symposium, an online event. Like 5G, 6G will push radio communications into higher frequency bands, Fuetsch said. The technology “will push the spectrum envelope to the terahertz region, with throughputs...
TECHNOLOGY
hbr.org

How to Be a Smart Contrarian

There’s a good reason why we’re suspicious of new ideas: Many are unrealistic. But over time managers get conditioned to discounting anything that isn’t familiar. They dismiss ideas that challenge their assumptions about how the world works, make judgments based on stereotyping, and create cultures that limit their choices. The...
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

Storage for unstructured big data should be part of a company's strategy

For many IT organizations, data storage is an afterthought and not a strategic concern. However, when it comes to big data management, storage should occupy center stage. Unstructured data is used to pictorially document key events, capture paper-based documents in a digital free-form format and report on company operations through sensors and other Internet of Things devices. Yet, a 2020 survey of C-level executives conducted by NewVantage revealed that only 37.8% of companies surveyed felt they had created a data-driven culture, and over half (54.9%) felt that they could not compete with other companies in the areas of data and analytics.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

HP launches cloud-based print subscription plan for hybrid work environments

The company also announced new features in its Amplify Data Insights platform at HP Reinvent. HP's newest managed print service is designed for the new hybrid workforce that is in the office, at home and everywhere in between. Paul Birkett, global head of commercial services and solutions, said HP's new Managed Print Flex service is meant to fit the new remote work reality and support people working from home.
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

All the new integrations that Salesforce and Slack announced at Dreamforce

Salesforce sees Slack as the centerpiece of what it calls the "Digital HQ" that will power the future of remote work, and its new integrations bring the two platforms closer than ever. At Salesforce's annual Dreamforce event today, the company announced several new Slack tools and Slack/Salesforce integrations that it...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Are VPNs still the best solution for security?

Cybersecurity professionals rely on VPNs to secure remote endpoints with an organization's home network. One expert suggests there is a better, simpler and safer approach to accomplish the same thing. It's almost old news to say that COVID changed everything, and remote workforces are here to stay. As to what's...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Pandemic-induced collaboration: Adobe's billion-dollar acquisition

While the acquisition focuses on video, it rounds out Adobe's collaboration capabilities and extends them to the final frontier of video—a medium that has been notoriously difficult to collaborate within. The pandemic ripped off the Band-Aid for collaboration. Hybrid and completely remote environments drove businesses to adopt new ways of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dark Reading

CTO 2.0: Maiffret Rejoins BeyondTrust

One of the security industry's pioneers recently celebrated a homecoming of sorts: Marc Maiffret last month returned to his post as chief technology officer (CTO) at privileged access management vendor BeyondTrust after a six-year hiatus from the limelight of the security industry. Maiffret, whose vulnerability management startup eEye Digital Security...
BUSINESS
Consumer Reports.org

How to Install a Smart Thermostat

So you just went out and bought a smart thermostat, and now it’s time to install it. Don’t let the thought of wiring and circuit breakers scare you. The process doesn’t have to be intimidating, and Consumer Reports is here to help. Before you dive into the project, make sure...
ELECTRONICS
TechRepublic

3 ways to simplify the future of work for your company

Determining a strategy for how you address the future of work can be daunting. Here are some ways to simplify the task while allowing input from those it will affect. One of the great things about working in consulting is that much of my time is devoted to thinking about big, complex problems, and considerations around the future of work most certainly fit in that category. However, we as consultants also tend to overcomplicate some of these challenges, preferring grand, multi-year strategies to pragmatic advice at times. However, defining the future of work for your teams need not be a complex endeavor.
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

Canonical extends Ubuntu 14.04 and 16.04 life cycle to 10 years

The company is extending support for its popular Linux operating systems, and users don't need to do anything to take advantage of the extension. Canonical, the publisher of the Linux Ubuntu operating system, announced Tuesday that it's extending the end-of-life dates for its Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Trusty Tahr and 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus OSes from eight to 10 years. The company said the extension will allow organizations to balance infrastructure upgrade costs by giving them additional time to implement their plans. The extended security maintenance of Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS provides customers security updates and kernel patches from Canonical.
SOFTWARE
avast.com

Meet the “Modern CTO” Michal Pechoucek

Part 1 of our “Modern CTO” series features Michal’s journey to Avast. This week Avast CTO Michal Pechoucek dropped in to talk with Alteryx CTO Derek Knudsen on the “Modern CTO” podcast. Throughout the 55-minute episode, Derek and Michal discuss the proper role of AI in cybersecurity, the way to decrease the cost of online freedom for all, and why it’s important to keep users invested in their cybersecurity health. But to begin, Derek asks Michal to talk about his start in the field.
BUSINESS

