How an open house can help solve your talent recruitment challenges

By Patrick Gray
TechRepublic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe simple act of opening your doors physically or virtually may help bypass a broken hiring system. Talent has become a vital issue for leaders of all stripes, whether they're trying to staff up line employees at a retail outlet or find their next transformation leader. What's incredibly odd about the talent shortage, particularly with higher-level roles, is that all the fancy technology employed to optimize the hiring process seems to fail to deliver that straightforward objective. In an informal survey of peers, friends and associates, outside entry-level positions, almost no one in that group got their current job by applying to the role through the company's recruiting system.

