How an open house can help solve your talent recruitment challenges

Determining a strategy for how you address the future of work can be daunting. Here are some ways to simplify the task while allowing input from those it will affect. One of the great things about working in consulting is that much of my time is devoted to thinking about big, complex problems, and considerations around the future of work most certainly fit in that category. However, we as consultants also tend to overcomplicate some of these challenges, preferring grand, multi-year strategies to pragmatic advice at times. However, defining the future of work for your teams need not be a complex endeavor.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO