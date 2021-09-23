Deadline to request a Pennsylvania mail-in ballot approaching
(WETM) – The deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the Pennsylvania 2021 Municipal Election is Tuesday, Oct. 26. Absentee ballots can be requested by voters with disabilities or an illness that prevents them from going to their polling place on election day, or those who will be absent from their municipality on Election Day. Request forms must be received by your county election board by 5 pm on October 26, 2021.www.wkbn.com
Comments / 1