Steward's Dr. Sanjay Shetty on ACO expansion, working with Medical Properties Trust

Texarkana, TX (September 15, 2021) – Today, Steward Health Care broke ground on the new state-of-the-art Wadley Regional Medical Center and previewed renderings of the new facility, which will be located northwest of its current downtown campus. Wadley Regional Medical Center has served the Texarkana community for more than 120 years, and the construction of the new hospital combined with the ongoing impact of the hospital’s employee base will result in a total economic impact of $408 million in the two-county Texarkana MSA.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO