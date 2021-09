Looking for New World PvP tips and builds? Player-vs-player combat is a large part of the New World experience – although it is possible to opt out of it, the MMO has been designed to encourage clashes between players. PvP becomes available to you once you’ve joined one of the three New World factions. These factions form the basis of the player-vs-player conflict in New World, so pick the dominant faction if you want lots of backup, or the underdogs if you want to PvP as much as possible.

