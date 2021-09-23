Thursday PM Forecast: more cool mornings, gradual warming starts Saturday
Pleasant weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually moderate Saturday through the middle of next week. Next 24 Hours: Another clear and cool night is ahead. With light, northeast winds, lows will bottom out in the mid 50s. On Friday, highs will stride for 80 degrees with continued northeast breezes. Skies will stay mainly sunny but a few cirrus clouds could get into the mix.www.wbrz.com
