3 takeaways as Real Madrid demolish Mallorca 6-1 at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid prepare to take on Real Mallorca on Wednesday night, only three days after their hard-fought and long awaited victory at the Mestalla as they beat Valencia 2-1 with two late goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. With a fixture list this congested, the time has come for Carlo Ancelotti to make some changes to the lineup in order to rest some of his players while giving others a chance to show what they’re capable of. Even though Mallorca will not be an easy opponent, this is the club’s best opportunity to make their rotations to the team.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO