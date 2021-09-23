CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 takeaways as Real Madrid demolish Mallorca 6-1 at the Bernabeu

By Hridyam Arora
Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid have been on a roll lately. They’ve won all their games since the 3-3 draw at Levante, and have scored many goals in the process. I’ll be honest, I don’t even remember the last time Real scored six in just one game. I know it’s not exactly the toughest opponent the team could’ve faced, but Mallorca is dangerous on the breaks as we saw at times, and nullifying them was the biggest thing Real Madrid’s defence had to do on Wednesday night, and they managed to do it, although with a couple of hurdles.

