NASHVILLE, TN — After finally beginning to look like the Super Bowl contender that many predicted, the Tennessee Titans now prepare to open AFC South play Sunday with a positive outlook. That’s because they did something they seldom do last Sunday, play well on the West Coast. They rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to tie and then defeat in overtime the Seattle Seahawks on the road. In the process they evened their record at 1-1, and after two weeks join the Houston Texans as the only AFC South teams with victories.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO