Nintendo Gives More Details For Mario Party Superstars

By Danny Peterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore details about Mario Party Superstars was announced today as part of a Nintendo Direct announcement, including five legacy boards from the Nintendo 64 games, a Mount Minigames, where you can play minigame-only matches, totaling seven courses. You can watch the entire trailer above. Classic boards like Spaceland and Peach’s...

#Nintendo 3ds#New Nintendo#Nintendo Direct#Spaceland#Peach S Birthday Cake#Horror Land#Nintendoswitch#Super Mario Party
