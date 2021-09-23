Nintendo Gives More Details For Mario Party Superstars

Video game music doesn’t come more famous than the Super Mario Bros. soundtrack. It’s so well known that it can be recognized by people of all ages and cultures, often regardless of whether they’ve played the games. And for those who have played them, it instantly evokes nostalgia. So, what makes music from the Super Mario series so memorable? It comes down to the philosophy it was built on. Music and gameplay must go hand in hand to create a one-of-a-kind experience. Super Mario Bros.’ short and joyous melodies arose from this idea, and it set the stage for how musical composition should work in the video game industry going forward. Super Mario doesn’t just have the most important music Nintendo has created, but some of the most important music in video games period, and it all sprouted from the mind of legendary composer Koji Kondo.

