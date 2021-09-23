Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie following the death of Gabby Petito
A federal arrest warrant has been issued in Wyoming for Brian Laundrie following the death of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The warrant, issued by the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, following a federal grand jury indictment, is for violation of “Use of Unauthorized Access Devices” related to the suspect’s activities following Petito’s death, according to a U.S. Department of Justice and FBI news release.www.denverpost.com
