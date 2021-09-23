CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris presses India’s Modi gently on human rights in historic meeting

By NOAH BIERMAN
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris invoked her familial ties to India as she gently pressed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on human rights during a history-making meeting Thursday between America’s first vice president of Indian descent and the leader of a country that has become an increasingly close ally.

