Why the Castlevania Advance Collection is so exciting

By Jeff Grubb, @jeffgrubb
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of gaming’s best classic franchises is making its return. Castlevania Advance Collection is launching today for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. And it bundles together three of the best games for Game Boy Advance. These classic Konami Castlevanias include Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. All three are fantastic and worth going back to, and now fans of the series will get a chance to do that without digging out the GBA SP.

venturebeat.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Video Game#Nintendo Switch#Nintendo Direct#Metroidvania#The Advance Collection
