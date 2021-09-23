CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch Online gets new pricing tier with Nintendo 64 and Genesis games

By Jeff Grubb, @jeffgrubb
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is finally expanding the platform offerings in its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. The publisher already has more than 100 games for the Nintendo and Super Nintendo consoles. And now the company is adding Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis to that roster. But you’ll have to subscribe to a new, higher-priced tier. The company did provide details on the that pricing, but it did say it would add these games in October.

zeldadungeon.net

Wireless Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Controllers Announced for Nintendo Switch Online Membership Expansion

In an exciting and somewhat shocking move, Nintendo announced via the September Direct that wireless versions of the Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers will be available for purchase. Nintendo will be launching the Expansion Pack option for its Nintendo Switch Online membership, granting users access to classic N64 and SEGA games.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Nintendo Direct on September 23 will focus on winter’s Switch games

Nintendo has announced that it will broadcast a new Direct presentation tomorrow, September 23, at 3 p.m. Pacific. It will be 40 minutes long and focus on Switch games coming out this winter. Rumors suggested a new Nintendo Direct was on the way. While October 8’s. and November 19’s Pokémon...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Nintendo Direct speculation, best DS games, and more | Last of the Nintendogs 012

On this week’s episode of Last of the Nintendogs, editor Jeff Grubb’s kids attempt to kill him. And if they succeed, he won’t get to watch the latest Nintendo Direct, which Nintendo just announced. Jeff and fellow editor Mike Minotti give their predictions for that event. They have high expectations — although they will happily settle for Castlevania Advance Collection. The crew also chooses their favorite DS games with the help of the listeners, who also send in their questions.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Bayonetta 3 launches in 2022

Bayonetta 3 finally reappeared during today’s Nintendo Direct. The Platinum Games title is set to come out for Switch in 2022. Nintendo announced Bayonetta 3 all the way back at the 2017 Game Awards. We hadn’t heard anything substantial about the project since then, so its appearance at today’s Direct is a relief for fans of the series.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Why the Castlevania Advance Collection is so exciting

One of gaming’s best classic franchises is making its return. Castlevania Advance Collection is launching today for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. And it bundles together three of the best games for Game Boy Advance. These classic Konami Castlevanias include Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. All three are fantastic and worth going back to, and now fans of the series will get a chance to do that without digging out the GBA SP.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is (finally) a 3D platformer

Nintendo announced a new Kirby game for the Switch during today’s Direct presentation. It’s called Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and it’s a 3D platformer. Finally. It’s coming out during spring 2022. The last Kirby title, Star Allies, came out for Switch on March 2018. It managed to sell more...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Nintendo Direct, Christ Pratt, and goodbye, Jason! | GB Decides 215

It was one weird week in video games. Nintendo finally did its September Direct video event where it announced — well, all we can really remember is that Chris Pratt is playing Mario. GamesBeat editor Mike Minotti, however, is still excited that Kirby is getting a full 3D video game. Also, that Castlevania Advance Collection is real and available now.
VIDEO GAMES
KFOR

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Rec Room unveils multiplayer cross-platform game Rec Rally

Rec Room unveiled a new cross-platform multiplayer game called Rec Rally, where six players can race off-road vehicles inside the cartoon-style world of Rec Room. It’s the first game made by the company, which has its roots in virtual reality but has expanded to multiple additional platforms. Rec Room is...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

CS:GO Operation Riptide and New World top this week’s Steam top sellers

It’s proving a big week for some of Steam’s big hitters. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which is always hanging about at the top of Steam’s most-played, has just got its next major operation and Amazon Games’ highly anticipated MMORPG New World is now just hours away from launch. The Steam top sellers list for the past week has now arrived, and it turns out sales for both the new CS:GO op. and imminent MMO are coming in hot.
FIFA
VentureBeat

8BitDo’s media remotes unlock more of the Xbox’s entertainment power

The new generation of consoles are more than just game machines. That is something I emphasized when I reviewed the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Both of those devices are excellent for playing the latest games, but they also serve as great experiences for consuming video content through streaming services. But using a gamepad to navigate Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu isn’t ideal. A controller is clumsy, doesn’t have dedicated media-function buttons, and tends to have relatively short battery life. That is where 8BitDo comes in with the 8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Razer is getting more serious about console products

Razer is best known for its work in the PC space. The company has a popular line of keyboards, mice, and even gaming laptops. But the manufacturer is now looking to redouble its efforts in the console space, and that is starting with a new line of products for Xbox and PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get New World Twitch drops, Vinespun weapon skins

Though New World fans were expecting an earlier release, Amazon Game Studio eventually decided to postpone the game’s launch for around a month to iron out all the minor bugs and provide the best gameplay experience at release. Twitch drops will be available to celebrate the title’s launch, allowing players...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Mari ‘AtomicMari’ Takahashi becomes co-owner of esports group Spacestation Gaming

Mari “AtomicMari” Takahashi, a popular gaming personality, has made an investment into esports organization Spacestation Gaming. Takahashi now adds co-owner of an esports company to her titles of award-winning TV and digital host, gaming personality, and actress. She joins original founder Shaun “Shonduras” McBride to help usher the esports organization into a new chapter.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Apple tells Epic that Fortnite isn’t welcome back on iOS yet

Fortnite is probably not going to return to iPhone or other iOS devices any time soon. Apple made it clear in a statement it sent to Epic that it does not want to work with Tim Sweeney’s company until their legal business comes to a conclusion. This comes after Sweeney asked Apple to reinstate Epic’s developer account in a letter he sent to iOS boss Phil Schiller on September 16.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny is leaving Blizzard

Chacko Sonny, executive producer for Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise, is leaving the company on Friday, as reported by Bloomberg. This is the latest in a stream of departures that we’ve seen at the World of Warcraft and Diablo developer since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit came to light. Activision Blizzard is dealing with multiple investigations, including one from the SEC, and sexual harassment allegations. Blizzard’s chief legal officer also left the company this week.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Amazon will publish a game from Glowmade

Amazon Games announced today that it will publish a new title from Glowmade. Based in Guildford, England, Glowmade’s staff includes veterans of Lionhead Studios. This game for Amazon will be a new IP focusing on online cooperative play. “The Glowmade team has been working incredibly hard on our exciting new...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Triangle Strategy launches on March 4

Triangle Strategy, with “Project” no longer part of its name, showed up during today’s Nintendo Direct. It is coming out on March 5. It features the same beautiful HD 2D graphics as Octopath Traveler. If you like games like Final Fantasy Tactics, this could strike your fancy. GamesBeat. GamesBeat's creed...
VIDEO GAMES

