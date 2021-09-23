Nintendo Switch Online gets new pricing tier with Nintendo 64 and Genesis games
Nintendo is finally expanding the platform offerings in its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. The publisher already has more than 100 games for the Nintendo and Super Nintendo consoles. And now the company is adding Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis to that roster. But you’ll have to subscribe to a new, higher-priced tier. The company did provide details on the that pricing, but it did say it would add these games in October.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0