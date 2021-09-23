Nintendo Switch Online gets new pricing tier with Nintendo 64 and Genesis games

The new generation of consoles are more than just game machines. That is something I emphasized when I reviewed the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Both of those devices are excellent for playing the latest games, but they also serve as great experiences for consuming video content through streaming services. But using a gamepad to navigate Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu isn’t ideal. A controller is clumsy, doesn’t have dedicated media-function buttons, and tends to have relatively short battery life. That is where 8BitDo comes in with the 8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO