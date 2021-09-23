Port of New Orleans sees mixed results for August cargo volume

The Alabama State Port Authority reports 34% growth in goods through the Port of Mobile since August 2020 as shippers seek uncongested gateways servicing key North American markets. The authority says part of that success is tied to a 37% increase in refrigerated containers due to nearly $74 million invested in refrigerated facilities at the port to support cold cargo supply chains. In total, it handled 327,003 20-foot containers this year through August. “Mobile has steadily invested in its container terminals to provide growth-oriented capacity, streamline operations and enhance services,” said Beth Branch, chief commercial officer for the authority. “The port expects growth will remain constant, primarily due to shipper confidence in Mobile’s ability….” Its new intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF) also saw increased volume as shippers opted to use Mobile for rail service into Midwest and Canadian markets. The ICTF had its highest throughput ever in August, bringing its year-to-date volume to 13,662 container moves, reaching a 200% gain over the same period last year. APM Terminals Mobile, which operates the ICTF, added two additional rubber-tire gantry cranes earlier this month to support throughput demand and maintain ICTF efficiencies.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO