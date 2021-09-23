CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Port of New Orleans sees mixed results for August cargo volume

By Noi Mahoney
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVessel omissions and a shortage of shipping containers resulted in a mixed bag of throughput results at the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) in August. Fourteen vessel omissions at the port in August represented a 30% increase in omissions compared to the same month last year. “A lot of...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

SONAR highlight reel: Shippers feel chills as October approaches

Spot rates have rebounded in the majority of the country after a post-Labor Day hiccup, according to Truckstop.com. Freight demand is unwavering on the back of a strong consumer, which sets up a stronger than normal peak season. Capacity constraints remain in place with no signs of easing in Q4. The backdrop for a stronger rate environment during the final quarter is as strong as it has ever been.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Supply chains prepare for peak-season tightness

We’re well into the back nine of 2021 on a course full of doglegs, sand traps and water hazards. The industry has played with high handicaps this year, dealing with prolonged capacity and labor tightness, but what’s in store on the final holes? More of the same, according to Sean Burke, chief commercial officer at Echo Global Logistics.
NFL
freightwaves.com

Congestion, weather and chip shortages cloud rail’s outlook: Cowen

Supply chain congestion, weather-related incidents such as wildfires and Hurricane Ida, and ongoing automotive production challenges could force the Class I railroads to revise their financial outlooks for 2021, according to a note from investment firm Cowen. “We revise our rail carloadings and reflect cost implications to lower our Q3...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
FOXBusiness

Cargo piles up as California ports jostle over how to resolve delays

Nike Inc. doesn’t have enough sneakers to sell for the holidays. Costco Wholesale Corp. is reimposing limits on paper towel purchases. Prices for artificial Christmas trees have jumped 25% this season. Despite mounting shipping delays and cargo backlogs, the busiest U.S. port complex shuts its gates for hours on most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Trucking picks up rail’s slack, but not in the way you think

Chart of the Week: Outbound Loaded Rail Container Volume Index, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: ORAILL.USA, OTVI.USA. The National Outbound Tender Volume Index shows a 4% year-over-year growth rate compared to the Outbound Loaded Rail Container Volume Index’s (ORAILL) 12% decline. With demand for surface transportation remaining consistent, this is a not so subtle indication that shippers are choosing trucks over trains when rail container volume is supposed to be on the rise.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Worldwide Flight Services acquires Texas-based cargo handler

France-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) announced Friday it has acquired Pinnacle Logistics, a provider of cargo-handling services for the aviation market across the U.S. The acquisition is part of WFS’ commercial growth strategy, which includes accelerating revenue in cargo handling through increased e-commerce services, officials said. “The acquisition of Pinnacle...
INDUSTRY
baybusinessnews.com

Record Cargo Coming Through Port

The Alabama State Port Authority reports 34% growth in goods through the Port of Mobile since August 2020 as shippers seek uncongested gateways servicing key North American markets. The authority says part of that success is tied to a 37% increase in refrigerated containers due to nearly $74 million invested in refrigerated facilities at the port to support cold cargo supply chains. In total, it handled 327,003 20-foot containers this year through August. “Mobile has steadily invested in its container terminals to provide growth-oriented capacity, streamline operations and enhance services,” said Beth Branch, chief commercial officer for the authority. “The port expects growth will remain constant, primarily due to shipper confidence in Mobile’s ability….” Its new intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF) also saw increased volume as shippers opted to use Mobile for rail service into Midwest and Canadian markets. The ICTF had its highest throughput ever in August, bringing its year-to-date volume to 13,662 container moves, reaching a 200% gain over the same period last year. APM Terminals Mobile, which operates the ICTF, added two additional rubber-tire gantry cranes earlier this month to support throughput demand and maintain ICTF efficiencies.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of New Orleans#Railroads#Cargo Containers#Gulf Coast#Teu#Breakbulk#Bnsf Railway#Csx#Union Pacific
freightwaves.com

Pricing power firmly in carriers’ hands as rates snap back

This week’s DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 75 (Carriers) Last week’s DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 75 (Carriers) Three-month DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 75 (Carriers) The DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the market and...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Emerge raises $130M Series B to scale digital freight marketplace

Scottsdale, Arizona-based digital freight marketplace Emerge announced Thursday morning that it has closed a $130 million Series B funding round led by 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global Management and The Spruce House Partnership. Existing investors New Road Capital Partners and Greycroft also participated in the round. “We’ve been fortunate to experience...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
freightwaves.com

Best Fleets to Drive For: Wellington Motor Freight

Twenty carriers have been named to the Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For list. This year’s Best Fleets includes four carriers new to the list and 16 carriers that were also named to the 2020 list. Produced by CarriersEdge, in partnership with TCA, Best Fleets...
INDUSTRY
Times-Herald

Southern California ports see backlog of cargo ships

Dozens of cargo ships wait outside ports near Los Angeles as import demands surge amid easing pandemic restrictions. The uptick in shipping traffic is increasing the demand on ports to handle more cargo, forcing a snag in the U.S. supply chain. (Sept. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Charleston Regional Business Journal

August port volumes remain strong

As the country continues to see record import volumes, the S.C. Ports Authority handled 114,671 import containers in the month of August, an 18% year-over-year increase. The ports set an August record, moving 234,688 TEUs — an industry measurement equivalent to a 20-foot container — at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. TEU volumes are up 12% compared to this time last year.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Port Houston Sets Monthly Cargo Record In August

Port Houston handled its highest month ever for total of twenty-foot equivalent units at 320,086 in August, an increase of 29% compared to the same period last year. The port also recorded the highest monthly loaded imports on record at 159,791 TEUs during August, a 37% increase compared to August 2020.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Cargo Crunch Prompts New Hours at LA Ports

The ports said the measures will enhance their operations to help meet unprecedented growth in cargo volume moving through San Pedro Bay. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
porthole.com

Cruising Returns to New Orleans

When Carnival Glory sets sail on a seven-day cruise from the Port of New Orleans this afternoon, it will mark the very first ship to sail from the port since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic well over a year ago. In honor of the occasion, Carnival held a “Back to Fun” event in the terminal during which Carnival’s Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival Glory Captain Nicola Iaccarino and Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy D. Christian cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcomed the first guests on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Los Angeles Business Journal

LA Ports Still Clogged With Cargo Imports

With some 60 container cargo ships idling at the entrance of the port complex last week, traffic congestion in the San Pedro Bay shows no signs of letting up. The Port of Los Angeles processed 954,377 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo last month, about the same as in August 2020 and a 10.8% increase from 861,080 TEUs it moved during the same period in 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy