Nature-loving North Texas city flourishes as Money’s No. 4 best place to live in 2021

By John Egan
CultureMap Fort Worth
CultureMap Fort Worth
 4 days ago
The North Texas city of Flower Mound is enjoying a blossoming reputation. Money magazine awards Flower Mound the No. 4 spot on its new list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S. Just one other DFW community appears on the list: No. 19 Frisco. The only other...

CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend

It's a big weekend in and around Fort Worth, and that doesn't even include the State Fair of Texas, which starts in Dallas on Friday. On the home front will be a visit from a country superstar and his friends, an Oktoberfest event, a celebration of classic cars, the start of Halloween events, an appearance by a well-known comedian, an art museum celebration, and more.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Fast-growing DFW cities among the most attractive housing markets in U.S., report says

It officially may be fall now, but by least by one measure, the North Texas housing market is 100-degrees-in-the-summer hot. A recent study by personal finance website WalletHub ranks four North Texas cities among the 10 most attractive real estate markets in the U.S. Frisco grabs the No. 1 spot, with McKinney at No. 4, Denton at No. 5, and Allen at No. 6.
FORT WORTH, TX
#North Texas#Camping#U S Census Bureau#Flower Mound High School#The Flower Mound#The U S Census Bureau
