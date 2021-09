HOUSTON — Texas’ abortion law has been in effect for just over three weeks now, but it’s had a ripple effect that’s carried across state lines. Planned Parenthood Center for Choice said since the law took effect Sept. 1, they’ve had to deny abortions to 212 women, as of Thursday, but they say those are only the women who contacted them. They fear others are ending their pregnancy on their own or are just staying pregnant.

