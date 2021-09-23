John A. Murphy Jr., 83, lifetime resident of Plainville passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. John was born on Feb. 3, 1938 in New Britain, Conn., son to the late John A. Murphy Sr. and Jeannette (Fields) Murphy. He attended local schools and graduated from Plainville High School. Following graduation, John enlisted in the United States Army, proudly served our country and was honorably discharged. John led a successful career at Stanley Works in New Britain where he retired from after many dedicated years of hard work. A lover of the outdoors, John was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying many trips solo to Canada over the years or locally with his nephews to teach them the skills. He led a happy and simple life, keeping to himself and minding his own. A man of a few words, his gentle nature will always be remembered as his family cherishes the times they have shared together over the years.