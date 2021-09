California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a Democrat-backed bill on Friday that will remove the term "alien" to describe migrants in the state’s legal code. Introduced by Democratic California State Assemblymember Luz Rivas, the bill replaces "alien" with terms such as "noncitizen" and "immigrant" throughout state law. The term "alien" was used in California since 1937 and by the federal government since at least 1798.

