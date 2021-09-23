CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt Will Voice Mario in the Super Mario Bros. Movie

By J. Kim Murphy
IGN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie from Illumination Entertainment. The film is officially titled Mario. Along with Pratt, the film's voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Additionally, Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek, Fred Armisen will voice Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco will voice Foreman Spike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy