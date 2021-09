Game announcements can be some of the most exciting moments as a fan of video games. Whether its your favorite franchise that is finally getting a sequel, or if its a brand new IP that just really piques your interest. The prospect of getting to see new games is always an exciting prospect for fans and there is no more anticipated event then a Nintendo Direct. Nintendo is possibly one of the hardest to predict of all the console manufacturers. As there is often very few leaks before a showcase, and Nintendo is continuously unconventional in the games that they choose to release and develop. This is part of what is so exciting about Nintendo Directs, because you never truly know what you could possibly see. With that being said, tomorrow will be an exciting day for Nintendo fans, as a all new Nintendo Direct will be released tomorrow.

