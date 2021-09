A pretty handy reward has just been added to My Nintendo in Europe, with members now able to spend their points on a Switch card case. The case lets users store up to eight game cards at once. It comes with two different cover sheets, and you can also replace them with your favorite design. It measures in at 170mm x 105mm x 12mm. Polypropylene is listed as the used material. We can’t help but be reminded of the 3DS game card case that was offered in North America through Club Nintendo many years ago.

