Animal Crossing: New Horizons October 2021 Direct Teaser Trailer

Splatoon 3 certainly made a splash during today’s Nintendo Direct stream, giving players a new peek at what they can expect when the title drops in 2022. For those hoping to shake things up, some new mechanics seem to be on the horizon, along with some more detailed information on the post-apocalyptic Splatlands, the new setting for the third title, and where the Inklings and Octolings coexist. Nintendo first announced the third installment to the third-person shooter series back at February’s Nintendo Direct, and in comparison to earlier titles, players can expect this installment to be a little more desolate. Hey, that just means decorating it with some paint won’t hurt, right?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO