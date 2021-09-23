CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Crossing: New Horizons October 2021 Direct Teaser Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roost and more are coming soon to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo will show off more details in a special Animal Crossing direct in October.

www.ign.com

Comments

noisypixel.net

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diary Review – Welcome to the Island

Coming out in March 2020 amid the pandemic, Animal Crossing New Horizons exploded in popularity as the game to hang out with friends. Whether it was building the island of your dreams, hoarding all the bells to buy one of everything, or visiting your friend’s islands in real-time by using Dodo’s airlines, it was what everyone was doing while being socially distant. Now over a year later, we have Animal Crossing New Horizons Deserted Island Diary as a companion manga for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Why Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect game for a museum exhibition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived at exactly the right time. It released during a global pandemic that disrupted all of our lives, which resulted in so many of us seeking solace on its virtual sandy shores. Not only was it an obvious distraction from the chaos happening all around the world, but it also gave us a lifeline to those who were unable to see loved ones in person, and created a sense of routine when it felt like the days were endless.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates Moon-Viewing Day with new limited-time items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently offering its players Moon-Viewing Day festival items. Moon-Viewing Day - also known as the Mid-Autumn festival - is an East Asian festival that revolves around appreciating the beauty of the moon. To celebrate this, Nintendo has implemented four new limited-time items into Animal Crossing: New Horizons including a moon rug and several festive foods from Japan, South Korea, and China.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roost
goombastomp.com

Animal Crossing New Horizons Vol. 1 Arrives With A Getaway Of Comedy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diaries Review. Out of all Nintendo’s franchises that have jumped into new mediums of entertainment, Animal Crossing has always been an obvious choice to adapt into different works. For a lifestyle series that is consistently thriving with its characters, it is surprising that the company has rarely attempted to take its franchise of anthropomorphic villagers in new directions — at least overseas that is. Like many of Nintendo’s other properties, Animal Crossing has received plenty of manga, animation specials, and comics exclusively in its home turf of Japan. With the second ongoing New Horizons manga, VIZ Media will be bringing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diaries, a strangely comical yet faithful loose adaptation, to a broader audience.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metroid Dread - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest teaser trailer for Metroid Dread. Suit up as Samus Aran and make your way through the depths of a mysterious alien world. With the E.M.M.I robots hot on your heels, you'll need to trust your instincts and be prepared to take on alien threats as you battle your way to the surface. Metroid Dread will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

New Sega RPG is a mobile game, gets a first look in a teaser trailer

We heard about the new Sega RPG yesterday and learned today from a teaser trailer that it will be a mobile game. The full reveal will occur during TGS 2021 Online at 10:50 p.m. (JST) on October 1. Sega also launched a countdown website that counts down to the “Sega New RPG” reveal at TGS and an official Twitter account for the unannounced title.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Astria Ascending Releases New Animated Trailer

Astria Ascending, the forthcoming JRPG that features the talents of Final Fantasy 7 writer Kazushige Noshima and Final Fantasy 12 composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, has released a final trailer ahead of its release on September 30th. In addition to the new trailer that shows off the lush locations and party members...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Good Life launches in October, new trailer

The Good Life, a life sim RPG adventure game from Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka Suehiro, finally has a release date. Publisher Playism and developer White Owls announced that the title is due out for Switch on October 15. Here’s an overview of the story:. Naomi Hayward finds herself far from...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Slice of Life heading to Switch in October, new trailer

It’s been well over a year since we last heard about Slice of Life, Smallrave Entertainment’s story-driven tennis game for Switch. The good news is that work has continued since our initial report back in March 2020, and the project is almost wrapped up. It was previously announced that Slice...
TENNIS
gameranx.com

Splatoon 3 Gets New Gameplay Trailer at Nintendo Direct

Splatoon 3 certainly made a splash during today’s Nintendo Direct stream, giving players a new peek at what they can expect when the title drops in 2022. For those hoping to shake things up, some new mechanics seem to be on the horizon, along with some more detailed information on the post-apocalyptic Splatlands, the new setting for the third title, and where the Inklings and Octolings coexist. Nintendo first announced the third installment to the third-person shooter series back at February’s Nintendo Direct, and in comparison to earlier titles, players can expect this installment to be a little more desolate. Hey, that just means decorating it with some paint won’t hurt, right?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Adding Brewster and The Roost in November

The monstrous hit known as Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to sell ridiculous numbers, but support for the game has largely dried up in recent months, with Nintendo having released next to no major new updates for it in a while. That, however, will be changing soon. During their recent...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Lumione releasing in October, new trailer

Lumione, a side-scrolling platformer from publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Glimmer Studio, has received a final release date. The two sides confirmed a digital release of October 13. Lumione was first announced for Switch back in May. A release window wasn’t provided at the time. Here’s an overview of...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Animal Crossing Direct Announced, Brewster Confirmed

Just when we thought all hope was lost, an Animal Crossing Direct has been announced for October. During Nintendo's September Direct yesterday evening, fans were treated to a quick glimpse of what's to come in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Anyone who has been following the game even slightly will have noticed that, while the game has been a huge success, many fans have felt that the game has been lacking in some vital areas.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Animal Crossing Direct to Showcase the Return of The Roost, Brewster, and More

If you’ve been following the news here on Nintendojo then this probably won’t be a huge surprise, but, uh—surprise! Brewster and The Roost are coming back to Animal Crossing. Yes, as part of a major free content update, the beloved coffee shop and barista are making a comeback in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can get a tiny glimpse in this teaser:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lost Judgment - Accolades Trailer

Joiin street-fighting detective Yagami and his ex-yakuza partner, Kaito as they attempt to unravel a series of mysterious cases in the city of Ijincho, Yokohama. Lost Judgment is out now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES

