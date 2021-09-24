CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZb1G_0c69f7MN00

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, was charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him Thursday in Florida swampland.

A federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges Brian Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. It does not say who the card belonged to.

FBI spokeswoman Courtney Bernal declined to reveal the nature of the charges made to the debit card.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said an arrest warrant issued Wednesday over the alleged fraudulent use of the bank card will allow law enforcement across the country to continue pursuing Laundrie while the investigation continues into Petito’s homicide.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the 22-year-old woman's death. The case has garnered enormous public interest — but also raised uncomfortable questions over the unequal attention given to the hundreds of cases of Native American and other minority women missing or murdered across the United States.

In Florida, searchers on Thursday spent a fifth unsuccessful day searching for Laundrie in the forbidding wilderness preserve near his parents’ home.

The search at the Carlton Reserve park was set to resume Friday, said Joshua Tayler with the city of North Port, where the park is located. It began after Laundrie told his parents he was going there, several days after returning alone Sept. 1 from his trip out west with Petito.

The indictment says the unauthorized use of the debit card occurred from about Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said it is his understanding that the arrest warrant was related to activities that occurred after the death of Petito, and not to her actual demise.

“The FBI is focused on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum,” Bertolino said in a text message to The Associated Press.

An attorney who has represented the Petito family also did not immediately respond for comment.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday in the vicinity of a remote, undeveloped campground along the border of Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results.

Officials urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death or his whereabouts to contact the FBI. With online sleuths and theories multiplying by the day, the FBI and police have been deluged with tips about possible Laundrie sightings.

“No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to support our efforts in this investigation,” Schneider said in a statement.

Petito and Laundrie grew up together on Long Island, New York, but they moved in recent years to North Port where his parents live. Their home, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota, was searched by investigators earlier this week, and a Ford Mustang driven by Laundrie’s mother was towed from the driveway. Authorities believe Laundrie drove that car to the Carlton Reserve before disappearing.

The couple documented online their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper, but they got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case. Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

The city of Moab said it will conduct a formal investigation into the handling of the dispute. City officials said they were not aware of any breach of department policies, but intend to make a “thorough, informed evaluation” based on the results of the investigation.

On Thursday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters in Washington, D.C., that the extensive news media coverage of the case should be a reminder of missing or murdered Native American girls and women.

Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, said that her heart goes out to Petito’s family, but that she also grieves for “so many Indigenous women″ whose families have endured similar heartache “for the last 500 years.″

——

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press writers Sophia Eppolito contributed from Salt Lake and Matthew Daly from Washington.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘bought burner phone’ on the day he disappeared from parent’s home

Brian Laundrie reportedly purchased a burner phone on the day he disappeared from his parent’s home in Florida.Mr Laundrie was seen buying the phone in the company of an older woman at an AT&T store in North Port Florida on 14 September, sources told TMZ.FBI agents went to the store and seized CCTV footage in recent days, the celebrity news site claimed.Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed on Wednesday the phone purchase, but said he believed Mr Laundrie left the burner phone at home.“To my knowledge they did purchase a new phone and it’s the same phone that Brian...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The dramatisation of Gabby Petito’s case is deeply disturbing

The investigation of Gabby Petito’s murder in the US had become a circus before Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman turned up promising to find her missing fiancee. Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case, for which read “prime suspect”, has a warrant out for his arrest relating to fraudulent use of a debit card, and has been awol for several days now. He is believed to be camping out somewhere in Florida’s alligator-infested wilderness, which has only added spice to the case. If, that is, he is still alive.With the Dog’s arrival, the case is...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Matthew Daly
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Police Receive New Tips About Brian Laundrie Potentially Hiding on Appalachian Trail

Witnesses from all over the country have reported sightings of Brian Laundrie within the past two weeks, and now, callers have added the Appalachian Trail to the list of possible locations. Earlier this week, North Carolina authorities received at least a half dozen reports of someone matching Laundrie’s description on the trail. This new information comes after Duan “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa, urged North Carolina residents to check trail and hunting cameras that captured the Appalachian Trail. Previous reports also indicated that Laundrie once lived on the trail for months on his own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Card#Debit Card#Long Island#Fbi#District Court#Native American
WTOP

Father and son indicted in kidnapping plot that resulted in death in Maryland

Two men, who are father and son, have been indicted in a kidnapping plot that resulted in a death. The pair then allegedly stole and sold marijuana from the victim. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, a grand jury returned an indictment against Scott Anthony Williams, 45, of Laurel, Maryland, and Taeyan Raymond Williams, 26, of Morgantown, West Virginia, relating to the 2018 kidnapping, extortion and killing of the victim — described as a marijuana dealer.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Gabby Petito death: Arrest warrant for bank fraud issued for missing Brian Laundrie

A federal court has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI has announced.According to the bureau’s Denver, Colorado division, the warrant was issued on Wednesday.“On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” FBI Denver said in a tweet.Mr Laundrie, who had been Ms Petito’s fiance, is still missing. Police have been searching for him at the Carlton nature reserve in Sarasota, Florida.Specifically,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPMI

Search for Gabby Petito boyfriend continues after body found

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities said a body discovered in northern Wyoming was believed to be that of a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with a boyfriend now the subject of an intense search in a Florida nature preserve. The FBI said the body of Gabrielle...
MOOSE, WY
WESH

Sheriff: Slain Ormond Beach woman was afraid of 'controlling' boyfriend charged with her murder

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A man has been arrested in the death of an Ormond Beach woman found dead last week. Nelson Rivera is facing charges of first-degree murder. The victim, 62-year-old grandmother Elizabeth Crisanti, was found dead around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at her home at 240 Orange Grove Drive No. 2 after deputies conducted a well-being check, investigators said.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Charged With Bank Fraud

Federal officials say he fraudulently obtained PPP funds. Baltimore, Md (KM) A Hagerstown man has been charged with making false statements and bank fraud to obtain money from the Payroll Protection Program. A criminal complaint has been filed against Jeffrey Breaden. 47. . The criminal complaint, which is similar to...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WALA-TV FOX10

Brian Laundrie charged with bank card fraud, FBI says

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, was charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him Thursday in Florida swampland. A federal grand jury indictment filed...
BILLINGS, MT
foxla.com

Gabby Petito: Funeral service held for slain 22-year-old

HOLBROOK, N.Y. - Family, friends, co-workers and even complete strangers gathered at the Maloney Funeral Home to pay their respects to Gabby Petito, the slain 22-year-old whose case has captured the national spotlight. "The entire planet knows this woman's name," said Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, told attendees in an emotional...
HOLBROOK, NY
ABC News

ABC News

410K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy