Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer says the former Catalan leader who is wanted by Spain has been detained in Sardinia, Italy .

A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed 2017 secession bid is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday after being detained in Sardinia an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.Italian police on Thursday night transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in Sassari, a Sardinian city near Alghero, where he had been detained upon arrival at the airport there. Alghero is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that he was expected to attend. His Spanish lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said Thursday night that his client was being detained in Italy...

