Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer says the former Catalan leader who is wanted by Spain has been detained in Sardinia, Italy .

Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy
A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed 2017 secession bid is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday after being detained in Sardinia an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.Italian police on Thursday night transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in Sassari, a Sardinian city near Alghero, where he had been detained upon arrival at the airport there. Alghero is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that he was expected to attend. His Spanish lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said Thursday night that his client was being detained in Italy...
Spain says Catalan separatist leader detained in Italy must face Spanish courts
MADRID/ROME (Reuters) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police in Sardinia, must face justice in Spain, the Spanish government said on Friday ahead of an extradition hearing. “Mr. Puigdemont must submit to the action of the courts, exactly like any other citizen,” Spanish Prime Minister...
After brief arrest, Catalan separatist leader back in Brussels
Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium Monday after his arrest in Italy but will return at the weekend for a hearing over a Spanish extradition request, his lawyer said. His lawyer in Sardinia has insisted there was no basis for his arrest, nor for his extradition.
Jailed Belarus opposition leader wins European rights prize
The Council of Europe on Monday awarded its major human rights prize to jailed Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova who was arrested last year after she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from the country.Earlier this month, a court in Minsk found her guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and of calling for actions damaging state security and sentenced her to 11 years in prison. At a ceremony in Strasbourg, France, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe awarded her its ninth Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize,...
