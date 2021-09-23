CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New projections spell trouble for Lake Powell

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
 4 days ago
GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah — On Wednesday, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) released updated modeling projections for Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the country’s two largest reservoirs.

The new projections show the possibility of Lake Powell falling below the minimum power pool — the level of water needed to produce electricity at Glen Canyon Dam — as early as July of next year. Beyond 2022, the chance the water could fall below that level ranges between 25 and 35 percent.

“The latest outlook for Lake Powell is troubling,” said BOR’s Upper Colorado Basin Regional Director Wayne Pullan. “This highlights the importance of continuing to work collaboratively with the Basin States, Tribes and other partners toward solutions.”

BOR started supplemental water deliveries to Powell in July of this year, transferring supply from Flaming Gorge, Blue Mesa, and Navajo reservoirs. Those deliveries will provide up to 181 thousand acre-feet of water to Powell by the end of 2021.

The projections for Lake Mead show the chance it falls under 1,025 feet (the third shortage trigger) in 2025 is as high as 66 percent. In the same year, there is a 22 percent chance the reservoir drops below 1,000 feet.

“This five-year probability table underscores the need for additional actions beyond the 2007 Guidelines and the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan to be taken to enhance our efforts to protect Lake Mead, Lake Powell and the Colorado River system overall,” said Tom Buschatzke, Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

Most of the flow of the Colorado River originates in the Rocky Mountains. The Upper Basin experienced an exceptionally dry spring in 2021, with April to July runoff into Lake Powell totaling just 26% of average, despite near-average snowfall last winter. Total Colorado River system storage today is 39% of capacity, down from 49% at this time last year.

“We’re providing detailed information on our modeling and projections to further generate productive discussions about the future of Lake Powell and Lake Mead based on the best data available,” said BOR’s Lower Colorado Basin Regional Director Jacklynn Gould. “Being prepared to adopt further actions to protect the elevations at these reservoirs remains a Reclamation priority and focus.”


Lake Powell – The Second Largest Reservoir in the United States – Reaches New Low

Water levels at Glen Canyon Dam have fallen to their lowest level since 1969 and are still dropping. As North America approaches the end of the 2021 water year, the two largest reservoirs in the United States stand at their lowest levels since they were first filled. After two years of intense drought and two decades of long-term drought in the American Southwest, government water managers have been forced to reconsider how supplies will be portioned out in the 2022 water year.
Reclamation Releases Updated Projections of Colorado River System Conditions - Continued Elevated Risk of Lake Powell and Lake Mead Reaching Critically-Low Elevations

Modeling results assist drought response planning in the Colorado River Basin. September 27, 2021 - COLORADO RIVER BASIN - The Bureau of Reclamation last week released updated modeling projections of major reservoir levels within the Colorado River system over the next five years. These projections are used by Reclamation and water users in the basin for future water management planning. The new projections show continued elevated risk of Lake Powell and Lake Mead reaching critically-low elevations as a result of the historic drought and low-runoff conditions in the Colorado River Basin.
Lake Powell Could Stop Producing Hydropower in 2023 Due to Worsening Drought

Dwindling water levels at Lake Powell could make it impossible for its dam to generate hydropower in 2023, according to new projections from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Lake Powell, the second-largest human-made reservoir in the United States, stretches from northern Arizona into southern Utah on the Colorado River. With severe heat and persistent drought sapping the river, water levels at Lake Powell fell to 3,554 feet this summer, the lowest level on record. If trends continue, there is a 34 percent chance that, in 2023, water levels could dip below 3,490 feet, the minimum needed to produce hydropower at the Glen Canyon Dam, the bureau said. The dam supplies power to 5.8 million customers.
Lake Powell water levels 50 feet lower than in 2020

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead are lower than they’ve been since they were built, according to leaders from the Colorado River Authority of Utah. As 1/3 of Utahns rely on the Colorado River for drinking water, officials say they need residents to conserve water now more than ever.
Lake Powell Could Stop Producing Energy in 2023 as Water Levels Plunge

Major reservoirs like Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which store water from the Colorado River, are experiencing a major decline in water levels thanks to a megadrought exacerbated by climate change. The Bureau of Land Management projects 3% chance that Lake Powell's water levels fall below the minimum level necessary...
Chances of Lake Powell losing ability to produce electricity are increasing, report shows

(ABC4) – Recent projections by the Bureau of Reclamation spell a troubling future for Lake Powell. A report released on Wednesday shows it’s becoming more likely that water levels could drop below 3,490 feet by 2023, according to the Bureau’s projections. It also now estimates that the lake’s depths have a 34% chance of plunging below the level needed to produce electricity at the Glen Canyon Dam, after believing in June that the probability was 5%.
Lake Powell may not be able to generate hydropower in 2023 due to drought, study says

Severe drought threatens the water flow through the Colorado River Basin, which feeds two of its biggest reservoirs — Lake Powell and Lake Mead. (Justin Sullivan, Getty Images) WASHINGTON, D.C. — The falling water levels at Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the U.S., could make the dam's hydroelectric power generation impossible as soon as next year, according tonew projections released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
U.S. projections on drought-hit Colorado River grow more dire; California likely to get more cuts by 2025

The U.S. government released projections Wednesday that indicate an even more troubling outlook for a river that serves 40 million people in the American West. The Bureau of Reclamation recently declared the first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less water than normal next year. By 2025, there’s a 66% chance […]
Depleted by drought, Lakes Powell and Mead were doomed from the beginning

For the first time, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation issued a water shortage for Lake Mead starting in 2022. Located between southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona, Lake Mead provides water and generates electricity for the more than 20 million people in the lower Colorado River Basin. This shortage isn’t a...
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water

There isn’t much in Cal-Nev-Ari besides a cluster of homes, some businesses and an unpaved airstrip. But the town’s new dominant property owner believes the desert outpost might have something else: an underground river of sorts that doesn’t run dry. Jerry Tyler, president of mining firm Heart of Nature, told...
Buyer of Tiny Nevada Town Finds Plentiful Water Underground

CAL-NEV-ARI, Nev. (AP) — There isn’t much in Cal-Nev-Ari besides a cluster of homes, some businesses and an unpaved airstrip. But the town’s new dominant property owner believes the desert outpost might have something else: an underground river of sorts that doesn’t run dry. Jerry Tyler, president of mining firm...
Priest Lake breakwater, Thorofare projects praised

COOLIN — Area residents had nothing but praise for the new 1,500-foot breakwater and deepening of the Thorofare channel during the Idaho Water Resource Board meeting last week. Steve Klatt, director of the Bonner County Road and Bridge Department, and Priest Lake residents thanked board members for working with the...
