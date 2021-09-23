CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito investigation

By Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News
NBC News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal court in Wyoming has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie in relation to a grand jury indictment for his "activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," the FBI announced Thursday. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to...

