Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito investigation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has issued a warrant to arrest one of its own. On Friday, Oct. 1, The department’s Public Integrity Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Officer Reginald Jones for promoting and organizing a Pyramid Promotion Scheme. Officer Jones has been on the department since January 2002 and is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division. The investigation also resulted in Grand Jury referrals for participating and promoting a Pyramid Promotion Scheme on Major David Davis, Lieutenant Giovanni Wells, Sergeant Constance Lewis, Sergeant Jennifer Wells, Sergeant Rachel Moore, Sergeant Latasha Moore, Senior Corporal Pearl McDowell, Senior Corporal Aaron Rucker, Senior Corporal Raquel Oliver, Police Officer Anthony Edmond, Police Officer Paul Logan, Police Officer Carlton Nelson, Reserve Officer Brad Deason, and civilian Sonja Davis. All the involved officers are assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division and are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation. CBS 11 first brought this story to light in March. Sources at the time told CBS 11 News, the officers were accused of setting up a pyramid operation and collecting cash from other officers who were promised to receive cash returns by bringing more officers into the fraudulent investment.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO