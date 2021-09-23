CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER alert issued for four Navajo Nation children in New Mexico

The Navajo Division of Public Safety issued an AMBER alert Thursday for four missing children out of New Mexico.

In the photo above, the children are from left to right:

  • Turquoise Sky Peshlakai, 10 years old
  • Rain Cloud Peshlakai, 2 years old
  • Rumaldo Peshlakai, Jr., 7 years old
  • Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 5 years old

The children are believed to have been taken by their father, Rumaldo Peshlakai. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. The photo above is not current, he currently has a bald head and goatee.

Officials report the Navajo Police Department received a call involving a domestic violence incident with Peshlakai. He took the children in a maroon Yukon and made statements to harm the children, officials say.

The vehicle was found abandoned. Officials now believe Peshlakai and the children are on foot in the area.

A multi-agency search is currently being conducted in Tsayatoh, New Mexico, in partnership with state, county, and federal agencies.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the children or their father, call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6112 or 6111 or dial 9-1-1.

