Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

By TARA PARKER-POPE NEW YORK TIMES
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?. It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That is because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.

Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
WTAJ

Can my kids really be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?

Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?. No, there is no actual real scientific evidence showing masks cause harm despite baseless claims and “Facebook experts” suggesting otherwise. The claims are circulating on social media and elsewhere just as virus outbreaks are hitting many reopened U.S. schools —...
romper.com

Texas Parents Forced To Leave Restaurant For Wearing Masks To Protect 4-Month-Old Son

The parents of an immunocompromised 4-month-old said they were forced to end a rare night out early after a restaurant manager in Rowlett, Texas, kicked them out of his establishment for wearing face masks. The couple has said they are both fully vaccinated but were wearing the masks in an effort to further protect their vulnerable infant son by limiting the possibility that they might bring the virus home to him. The manager of Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar, however, has said he believes strongly in his “no masks” rule.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Gazette

Boy wears mask in school photo: 'Mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on'

A Nevada first-grader named Mason Peoples went viral after he refused to remove his face mask for a school photo because his mother told him to keep it on at all times. Nicole Peoples, the boy's mother, wrote she was "so proud" of her son for "sticking to his word," but she acknowledged she "should have been more clear" after Mason Peoples denied a request from the school's photographer to remove his face mask for a school picture.
Parents Magazine

My Kid Is Wearing KF94 Masks to School This Year, and Here's Why

KF94 masks for kids are a good alternative to KN95 masks and to cloth face masks to protect children from COVID-19, and they help slow the spread of the virus. Shop for certified KF94 masks on Amazon and from face mask company Vida. Each product we feature has been independently...
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
