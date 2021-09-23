CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LineageOS arrives to trick out your Pixel 5a

By Arol Wright
Android Police
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LineageOS not only helps older and lower-end phones get a taste of the latest Android, but it also provides even more capable devices with an alternative firmware option. In the case of phones that arrive with their own skins, like models from Samsung and Xiaomi, LineageOS offers an opportunity to enjoy some stock-looking Android. If you just bought an all-new Pixel 5a and want to install LineageOS on it, now you can do so, as builds are becoming available.

www.androidpolice.com

Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
Android Police

Google Maps for Android Auto suddenly remembers that some countries drive on the left

Despite having a worldwide presence, Google can often be depressingly myopic when it comes to thinking of other countries. Case in point: Android Auto has been around for six years, and only now is Google thinking about optimizing Maps for countries where people drive on the left (with a car's steering wheel on the right), representing more than a billion people.
Android Police

Here's our first look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it's not great news on multiple fronts

2021 was a year of change for Samsung. Foldables have come into their own as the company's high-end focus, and a wild rumor made the rounds for months, suggesting we'd seen the end of Samsung's "enthusiast" Galaxy Note flagship series. Seeing as Unpacked came and went with no new Note smartphone (instead only giving us the Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3), it's pretty safe to say by now that the Galaxy Note is done for — at least for 2021. Now some newly leaked renders of what claims to be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra attempt to confirm that the Galaxy Note series might just be dead for good.
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google testing out push feature for Pixel, Chromebooks

It would be great if all your Android and Google products would work well together right? You would think they would given they’re just under one company but it’s somehow taking them some time and effort to have a well-oiled ecosystem. As part of their Better Together initiative to make things more seamless, they’re now working on getting a Push feature to mirror your apps from your smartphone to your Chromebook. And as expected, it’s Pixel devices that may be getting this feature first.
Trusted Reviews

Android 12 may arrive on October 4 – will the Pixel 6 join it?

Android 12 will reportedly become available on October 4, which might give us a little insight into the release date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. According to an ‘internal document’ shared by the XDA Developers, Pixel phones may be entitled to download the update around three weeks from now. The report does say that it ‘points to what may be a tentative launch date’ for Android 12.
Phandroid

Forget the iPhone 13, check out what the Pixel 6 Pro is bringing

Along with Google giving us a new high-res render to gawk at until the Pixel 6 lineup is in our hands, Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers has uncovered a treasure trove of details. Google gave everyone a good look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back in August, while confirming some of the key features coming to the devices. But since then, it’s been pretty much radio silence except for the occasional TV ad spot.
9to5Google

LineageOS 18.1 support comes to ASUS ZenFone 8, more

Based upon Android 11, custom ROM LineageOS 18.1 has added support for more devices including the ASUS ZenFone 8. The device is eligible for the upcoming Android 12 update and is even part of a Beta program that hints that the mini handset will get the next upgrade shortly after — or even alongside — Pixel hardware. With a lack of small flagship Android phones, the ASUS ZenFone 8 is a nice option for people wanting the best processor but not the biggest handset.
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 5a vs OnePlus Nord 2: Specs Comparison

Last month, Google announced a new affordable Pixel: the Pixel 5a 5G. Compared to its predecessor 4a 5G the handset comes with important improvements, including the 5G support, a better chipset, and a bigger battery. But is it the most interesting premium phone in the midrange segment or you can get a better option with similar prices? If you are an expert and you are searching for a new phone, you surely noticed the flagship killer OnePlus Nord 2 5G besides the Google Pixel 5a 5G. This comparison between their specifications will highlight the differences between these two great devices.
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5a: Which new Pixel will be best for you?

A Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5a comparison is just what you need if you're trying to figure out which new Pixel phone may be right for you this fall. The budget-friendly Pixel 5a is already available to buy, and it ranks as one of the best Android phones you can buy. That’s not a surprise — the Pixel 5a has a lot going for it, including offering the best camera experience under $500.
Rolling Stone

What Are the Best AirPod Alternatives? These Earbud Brands Deserve a Look (and Listen)

You’ve already cut the cord when it comes to your cable, but the latest data shows that millions of people around the world have cut the cord when it comes to audio devices as well. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the global market for true wireless wearables will reach 238 million units by the end of 2021. Apple’s AirPods remain a best-seller and own a large share of the market. Counterpoint says Apple’s products accounted for almost 30% of the segment in 2020. Users cited ease of use, comfort and name recognition as key reasons for choosing AirPods over...
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 4a Is Out Of Stock In The US, For Some Reason

The Google Pixel 4a is out of stock in the US as we speak, for some reason. The Pixel 4a is Google’s budget, compact smartphone, which did well for the company thus far. Google’s Pixel 5a did get released, but it’s not a direct competitor to the 4a. The Pixel...
talkandroid.com

Energy Ring has been updated with support for the Pixel 5a and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3

If your phone has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera then the Energy Ring app will help you extract further use by using it as a way to measure how much battery life you’ve used. The app developer, IJP, adds support for new devices shortly after launch and the latest batch includes the Pixel 5a, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Android Central

Google's first foldable Pixel phone may arrive sooner than you think

Google's foldable Pixel phone will launch before the end of the year, if a new rumor is to be believed. The phone is codenamed Passport and is expected to be powered by Google's in-house developed Tensor chipset. It is likely that the device will debut alongside the Pixel 6 and...
Android Police

