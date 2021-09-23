LineageOS arrives to trick out your Pixel 5a

2021 was a year of change for Samsung. Foldables have come into their own as the company's high-end focus, and a wild rumor made the rounds for months, suggesting we'd seen the end of Samsung's "enthusiast" Galaxy Note flagship series. Seeing as Unpacked came and went with no new Note smartphone (instead only giving us the Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3), it's pretty safe to say by now that the Galaxy Note is done for — at least for 2021. Now some newly leaked renders of what claims to be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra attempt to confirm that the Galaxy Note series might just be dead for good.

