Local cannabis growers are showing their displeasure with the County of Sonoma. Dozens of growers and allies gathered outside of the Board of Supervisors’ office last Friday protesting the county’s handling of commercial cannabis regulation and taxation. They called the taxes levied on the industry excessive and also spoke out against the permitting process which has slowed expansion. The protest comes as Supervisors are expected to discuss a proposed moratorium that would stop different farmers from sharing land at their September 21st board meeting. Protesters, meanwhile, plan to launch another demonstration before then. Nearly two thirds of Sonoma County voters supported Prop 64, the act that legalized adult-use cannabis in California in 2017.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO