This inspirational story shows that love will always win. “All of this happens because a sweet little 4-year-old recognized that my life matters.”. When a Colorado mom and her daughter went shopping at Home Depot she had no idea how a woman would respond to her child yelling 'Black Lives Matter' across the aisle at her. She certainly wasn't expecting such a beautiful friendship to blossom for the pair.

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO