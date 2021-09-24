Aaliyah's Self-Titled Album Returns to Top 10 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Welcome to Episode 91 of The Slice. Jehdi revs up the adrenaline as he helps open up this week's episode with his new single "Be Tough." The track is built on a dark, punchy backdrop that Jehdi flows effortlessly over. Emerging hip-hop artist Yorel teams up with the legendary rapper Krayzie Bone and vocalist Justin J. Moore for a somber, heartfelt single titled "Crossroads 2"—an homage to the classic song of the same name by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Over a melancholic production, Yorel shares his experiences dealing with the loss of his grandmother and the changing dynamics in his family while Krayzie reflects on how death ultimately affects life. Justin J. Moore ties it all together with a smooth melodic chorus as well.

