Aaliyah's Self-Titled Album Returns to Top 10 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart
Streaming makes up the second-largest category, with 9,000 units from that sector, equal to 11.5 million on-demand plays of the album’s songs. The remaining 2,000 units derive from individual track downloads of the album’s songs. (One unit equals the following levels of consumption: one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams for a song on the album.)www.billboard.com
