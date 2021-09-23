CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito death a reminder of ‘so many Indigenous women’ missing: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Speaking in personal terms, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said extensive news media coverage of the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while on a cross-country trip should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States. Haaland, the...

