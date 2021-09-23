CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Republicans say charges against Ft. McCoy refugees raise concerns

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTPiu_0c69djh200

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are renewing concerns about the vetting process of Afghanistan refugees who are being housed at a military base in the state after two Afghan men were charged with assault and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

The criticism from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and others in Wisconsin comes as Republicans nationally, including aides to former President Donald Trump, are becoming increasingly hostile toward the refugees.

Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy is currently home to about 12,700 Afghan refugees. On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney in Wisconsin announced that two of the refugees had been removed from the base and taken to jail where they face federal charges.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 21

Effie Brown
3d ago

throwing up another smoke screen? After being in their country for over 10 years, you had no idea of their customs? RIGHT!!!! NOT!!!!

Reply
16
red sparrow
3d ago

Send all these no good refugees back home, we have enough criminals in America. They’re also bringing measles and who knows what other kinds of disease. What a failure of this new presidency and administration to stop this insanity to appease another country and turn their back on the American people. Shame on them!

Reply
16
William Deters
3d ago

they know what type of people are coming in just like all the illegal immigrants

Reply(10)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy