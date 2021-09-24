CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard to Spotlight Latin Culture and Music in New 'Cultura Clash' Video Series: Details

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series will premiere on Monday, Sept. 27. On Thursday (Sept. 23), Billboard announced that it will be launching a new video series on Sept. 27 titled Cultura Clash to spotlight Latin artists and influencers and discuss trending topics within the Latin culture and music. The show will be hosted by AJ Ramos, prominent Latin music and culture executive, who will drive conversations and provide nuanced views on issues within the Latin space that affect both fans and the industry at large.

