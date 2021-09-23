The Iconic Food Movie You Didn't Realize Stanley Tucci Wrote

What comes to mind when you think of movies about food? While there are shows about cooking and eating on TV 24 hours a day, and many movies have famous food-related scenes (think "Lady and the Tramp" sharing a plate of spaghetti in cinema's cutest-ever date night), movies that revolve around food are relatively few in number. Okay, there's that childhood classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," as well as its early aughts reboot with Johnny Depp. And if you're a Johnny Depp superfan, you may also be familiar with his turn-of-the-millennium star turn in "Chocolat." More recently, "Julie & Julia" brought the undisputed queen of celebrity chefs (plus some random food blogger) to the big screen. And, of course, there's "Ratatouille," the movie about a cooking rat that inspired a crowd-sourced musical.