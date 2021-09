Brian Laundrie’s family has released a statement in response to the news that a body believed to be Gabby Petito was found earlier today.NewsNationNow‘s Brian Entin reports that the statement, made via the family’s attorney, said: “The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.”Brian Laundrie, who was engaged to Ms Petito, has been missing since last Tuesday. His family has come under fire throughout the case for not cooperating with authorities, and not reporting Mr Laundrie’s disappearance until Friday.He has been a “person of interest” in the case from...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO