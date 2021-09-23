CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Lake on Texas RB Emeka Megwa Arriving Early: 'It Was His Choice'

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjbHj_0c69cF9t00

The first question presented to University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake on his final media interlude before Saturday night's game against California was not about the Bears. Nor was the second or even the third inquiry.

No, the discussion centered around Emeka Megwa.

In his first opportunity to discuss the Texas running back — who will pass up his final high school season to enroll at the UW — Lake was decidedly upbeat at Thursday's morning session.

While stressing this was solely the teenager's own decision, that the Huskies don't encourage this sort of thing, the coach acknowledged he was most pleased to get the big-name recruit into his program early.

"It was his personal choice of deciding to enter into college early," Lake said. "It's just like a personal decision when players decide to skip the spring quarter of their high school year and enroll in January. We just had Sam Huard skip his spring quarter and come out for spring practice. We don't talk them into it. It's all on them."

That said, the Husky coach has to be pleased that a player who is undoubtedly his top recruit for the class of 2022 already is in the fold, reclassified and signed to a letter of intent.

Megwa chose the Huskies from nearly 40 scholarship offers, with Alabama and Notre Dame other finalists for his services. The other rejections were still like a who's who of teams, including Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, and Penn State.

"He's a talented running back, he's really big and he's physical," Lake said. "He sees defenders where they're going to be before they show up and he breaks tackles and makes guys miss."

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Megwa from Fort Worth rushed for more than 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns, even while skipping his senior year, a move prompted by an undisclosed injury. Of course, he'll receive the finest medical treatment at the UW in bouncing back from physical ailment.

"We have to get him into shape," Lake said, "and be patient with him."

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Washington#Texas A M#Ohio State#American Football#Notre Dame#Penn State#Uw
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans want nothing to do with students’ lame cheer

Clemson football fans make it clear that they are not in favor of a ‘new tradition’ started by current students. It’s Week 3 of the 2021 NCAA Football season and Clemson students have already dug themselves in a hole after only one game in Death Valley. Fans are pleading for a hand gesture that’s meant to resemble a tiger paw and the debatable ‘woo hoo’ chant to be tossed to the side.
CLEMSON, SC
Orlando Sentinel

Three things we learned from UCF’s 63-14 win over Bethune-Cookman

UCF handled its business Saturday night, running all over Bethune-Cookman 63-14 at the Bounce House. The Knights improved to 2-0, outgaining the Wildcats by almost 400 total yards. Three things we learned: 1. RB Isaiah Bowser isn’t a one-hit-wonder The Northwestern transfer didn’t carry the ball 33 times the way he did vs. Boise State, but that’s because he didn’t need to against a team like ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
chatsports.com

Coach Fickell Impressed by Student Section’s Early Arrival

In his weekly presser, Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell again thanked the Ruckus, Cincinnati’s student section, for their enthusiastic participation before, during, and after the game. He said the aspect of last Saturday’s 42-7 victory over the Murray State Racers that impressed him the most was the efforts...
CINCINNATI, OH
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
670
Followers
708
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy